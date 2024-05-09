Slovenia to recognise Palestinian state by June

The Slovenian government on Thursday initiated the procedure for the recognition of a Palestinian state as a form of leverage to end the conflict in Gaza, a move it announced in March, Prime Minister Robert Golob said.



"The horrors we see every day in Gaza are inadmissible and must stop," Golob was quoted as saying on the government X platform.



"I call on Israel to put an immediate end to its attacks on Gaza and to use the negotiating table."



