Slovenia to recognise Palestinian state by June
World News
2024-05-09 | 10:35
Slovenia to recognise Palestinian state by June
The Slovenian government on Thursday initiated the procedure for the recognition of a Palestinian state as a form of leverage to end the conflict in Gaza, a move it announced in March, Prime Minister Robert Golob said.
"The horrors we see every day in Gaza are inadmissible and must stop," Golob was quoted as saying on the government X platform.
"I call on Israel to put an immediate end to its attacks on Gaza and to use the negotiating table."
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Slovenia
Palestine
Conflict
Gaza
Robert Golob
