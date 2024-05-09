Slovenia to recognise Palestinian state by June

World News
2024-05-09 | 10:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Slovenia to recognise Palestinian state by June
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Slovenia to recognise Palestinian state by June

The Slovenian government on Thursday initiated the procedure for the recognition of a Palestinian state as a form of leverage to end the conflict in Gaza, a move it announced in March, Prime Minister Robert Golob said.

"The horrors we see every day in Gaza are inadmissible and must stop," Golob was quoted as saying on the government X platform.

"I call on Israel to put an immediate end to its attacks on Gaza and to use the negotiating table."

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Slovenia

Palestine

Conflict

Gaza

Robert Golob

LBCI Next
Hong Kong and KSA explore the creation of fund to track stock indices
The Islamic State claims responsibility for an explosion in northern Afghanistan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-04

Armed groups in Gaza rob Bank of Palestine branches

LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-16

Saint Levant's Gaza tribute: Palestine's voice echoes at Coachella

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-12

UNHCR chief says outflow of Gazans into Egypt would make conflict resolution impossible

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

US halts bomb shipment to Israel: What were the weapons intended to be sent?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Washington tensions: Israeli War Cabinet reverses decision amidst Hamas negotiations

LBCI
World News
12:12

Protesters in Armenia demand PM resign over border villages dispute

LBCI
World News
12:04

The White House says: Major operation in Rafah will not defeat Hamas

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

Symbolic protest by families of Beirut Port explosion victims outside Palace of Justice

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-24

Macron warns Hezbollah and Iran to avoid creating danger in the region

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

Grand Mufti commemorates martyr Rafic Hariri's legacy in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Four individuals killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:51

Four Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanon's Fattoush and Tabbouleh among best rated salads in the world

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

On LBCI, MP Salim el Sayegh affirms: Lebanese entity under threat; blames Hezbollah for Syrian refugees' influx - Interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:54

Lebanon's Foreign Minister seeks Qatar's help in evacuating stranded Lebanese families

LBCI
Middle East News
00:46

Ministry of Defense: Syria intercepts Israeli missiles launched from the Golan towards rural Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:38

Israel warned the US that suspending arms shipment could undermine hostage talks: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

Biden: Bombs that US halted from sending to Israel killed civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More