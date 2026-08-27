After US settlement, EU says Meta must 'protect our kids too'

The EU said Thursday it expects Meta to address the "addictive design" of its platforms in Europe, after the tech giant agreed to sweeping limits on teen use of Facebook and Instagram in some U.S. states.



European Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier told reporters the EU -- which ordered Meta last month to make its platforms safer for children or face heavy fines -- has had new "exchanges" with the firm since the landmark settlement in the United States.



"The ball is in Meta's court," Regnier said. "Meta knows what we are expecting from them. Now it is for the company to offer these commitments in the European Union to protect our kids here too."



AFP