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Nepal flood death toll rises to 359: Police
World News
27-08-2026 | 07:59
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Nepal flood death toll rises to 359: Police
Devastating floods on the Nepal-Tibet border have killed at least 359 people, Nepali police said in an update on Thursday, a day after the disaster along the Himalayan nation's border with Tibet.
"As of 5:00 pm Thursday, 359 people have died," Nepal Police said in a statement. Chinese state media had earlier reported "major casualties" from a mudslide at a Tibet border hub with three dead, taking the total killed to at least 362.
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