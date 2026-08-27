Nepal flood death toll rises to 359: Police

Devastating floods on the Nepal-Tibet border have killed at least 359 people, Nepali police said in an update on Thursday, a day after the disaster along the Himalayan nation's border with Tibet.



"As of 5:00 pm Thursday, 359 people have died," Nepal Police said in a statement. Chinese state media had earlier reported "major casualties" from a mudslide at a Tibet border hub with three dead, taking the total killed to at least 362.



AFP