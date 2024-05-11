Three killed and eight wounded in Ukrainian strike on restaurant in Donetsk

At least three people were killed and eight others were injured on Saturday in a Ukrainian strike on a restaurant in the city of Donetsk, which is occupied by Moscow, in the region bearing the same name in eastern Ukraine.



Russian authorities' official Denis Pushilin said on Telegram, "The Paradise restaurant located in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk was directly hit, and three civilians were killed."



He added, "At the moment, we know of eight wounded," explaining that Ukrainian forces used at least two American missile launchers of the "HIMARS" type.



AFP