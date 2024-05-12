Taliban: Death toll from floods in northern Afghanistan rises to 315

The Ministry of Refugee and Repatriation (MoRR) in the Taliban government in Afghanistan announced Sunday that the death toll from floods that swept through the north of the country has risen to 315, with the number of injuries exceeding 1600.



The ministry based its updated death toll on a post on its 'X' platform, citing data from its local office in the northern province of Baghlan.



Earlier today, Sunday, the Ministry of Interior stated that the official death toll from the floods, which began days ago due to heavy rains, was 153 but it indicated that this number is likely to increase.



Reuters