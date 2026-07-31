France to tighten border with Spain amid Ceuta migrant crisis: Minister

World News
31-07-2026 | 05:02
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France to tighten border with Spain amid Ceuta migrant crisis: Minister
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France to tighten border with Spain amid Ceuta migrant crisis: Minister

France will tighten its borders with Spain, the country's interior minister said on Friday, after thousands of migrants crossed from Morocco into Spain's north African Ceuta enclave.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on X that he had "given instructions to immediately step up controls at the Spanish border" on Thursday night, adding on broadcaster RTL that he had spoken with his Spanish counterpart and would do so again Friday.


AFP
 

World News

France

Border

Spain

Ceuta

Migrant

Crisis

Minister

Morocco

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