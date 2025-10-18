News
Trump officials discussing Kim Jong Un meeting during upcoming Asia trip, CNN reports
World News
18-10-2025 | 07:16
Trump officials discussing Kim Jong Un meeting during upcoming Asia trip, CNN reports
Trump administration officials have privately discussed setting up a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when Trump visits Asia next month, CNN reported on Saturday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Reuters
World News
United States
Donald Trump
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
