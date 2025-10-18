Trump officials discussing Kim Jong Un meeting during upcoming Asia trip, CNN reports

18-10-2025 | 07:16
Trump officials discussing Kim Jong Un meeting during upcoming Asia trip, CNN reports
Trump officials discussing Kim Jong Un meeting during upcoming Asia trip, CNN reports

Trump administration officials have privately discussed setting up a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when Trump visits Asia next month, CNN reported on Saturday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Reuters

World News

United States

Donald Trump

North Korea

Kim Jong Un

