Russia says it has begun military exercises on preparing and using nuclear weapons

World News
2024-05-21 | 11:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says it has begun military exercises on preparing and using nuclear weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says it has begun military exercises on preparing and using nuclear weapons

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday that its forces have begun the first phase of military maneuvers "involving practical training on preparing and using non-strategic nuclear weapons" in the southern military district.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Defense

Nuclear

Weapons

LBCI Next
Biden: What is happening in Gaza is not genocide
After the death of Iran's President: A nation prepares for transition
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05

RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33

UN considers Israel's decision to halt AP's live coverage of Gaza 'shocking'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:56

Egypt will use 'all available scenarios' to maintain national security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:33

UN considers Israel's decision to halt AP's live coverage of Gaza 'shocking'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

International justice: Amal Clooney works with ICC to pursue Gaza war figures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Raisi's final resting place: The revered shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19

Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-16

Hezbollah announces drone attack on Beit Hillel's missile defense system

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-20

Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Israel considers ICC decision 'anti-semitic' as military faces drone threats from Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:37

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More