Russian Ministry of Defense proposes revising the boundaries of territorial waters in Baltic Sea

2024-05-22 | 03:38
Russian Ministry of Defense proposes revising the boundaries of territorial waters in Baltic Sea
Russian Ministry of Defense proposes revising the boundaries of territorial waters in Baltic Sea

Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a draft law published by the Russian government, that the Ministry of Defense has proposed revising the boundaries of Russian territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

It was not clear from the document dated May 21 whether the proposed change would increase or decrease the area claimed by Russia.

The Finnish Foreign Minister said on Wednesday, following the reports, that Russia must adhere to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Reuters

