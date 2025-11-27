FBI probes gunman's motive in ambush shooting of Guardsmen near White House

World News
27-11-2025 | 04:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
FBI probes gunman&#39;s motive in ambush shooting of Guardsmen near White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
FBI probes gunman's motive in ambush shooting of Guardsmen near White House

Investigators led by the FBI's joint terrorism task force sought clues on Thursday to what drove an Afghan immigrant to open fire on two National Guard soldiers mere blocks from the White House in what officials called an "ambush" attack on Thanksgiving eve.

The two soldiers, part of a militarized law enforcement mission ordered by President Donald Trump months ago and challenged in court by officials of the District of Columbia, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect, who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire before he was arrested, was identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national.

Trump, who was at his resort in Florida at the time of the attack, released a prerecorded video statement late on Wednesday calling the shooting "an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror." He said his administration would "re-examine" all Afghans who came to the U.S. during Joe Biden's presidency.


Reuters
 

World News

FBI

Probe

Gunman

Ambush

Shooting

Guardsmen

White House

US

LBCI Next
Hong Kong fire toll rises to 55: Fire department
Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:38

Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

US asks UN to lift sanctions on Syria's president ahead of White House visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-10

Trump to host al-Sharaa at White House in culmination of a pivotal year for Syria

LBCI
World News
2025-11-25

Sticking points in Ukraine-Russia talks 'not insurmountable:' White House

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:54

France's Macron unveils voluntary military service amid 'accelerating threats'

LBCI
World News
04:11

Hong Kong fire toll rises to 55: Fire department

LBCI
World News
15:38

Two National Guard troops shot near White House 'critically wounded': Trump

LBCI
World News
15:25

Suspect in Washington shooting in custody: City police

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

President Aoun meets new US Ambassador Michel Issa, welcomes invitation to Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

President Aoun welcomes efforts to help stabilize South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

UK police arrest three on suspicion of Russia-related spying

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Pope Leo flies to Turkey on closely watched first overseas trip

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
05:56

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Lebanon seeks World Bank assessment for possible power link with Cyprus: Energy Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

PM Salam: Restoring state confidence, addressing Israel withdrawal, reforms, and upcoming elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
World News
15:15

Two National Guard members shot in Washington: US Homeland Security Secretary

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More