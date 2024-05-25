Taiwan considers Chinese military drills a 'blatant provocation' to world order

Taiwan on Saturday deemed the two-day military exercises conducted by China around the island, which have now concluded, a "blatant provocation to the international order."



Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo said in a statement, "China’s recent unilateral provocation not only undermines the status quo of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait but it is also a blatant provocation to the international order, triggering serious concern and condemnation from the international community."



AFP