UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with President Donald Trump during "a private visit to Scotland later this month," the U.S. leader, Downing Street, said Monday.



"Given he is visiting in a private capacity, there will not be a formal bilateral, but the prime minister is pleased to take up the president's invite to meet during his stay," Starmer's office said.



Trump's trip to Scotland, where he has two golf resorts, has not yet been officially confirmed by the White House.



AFP