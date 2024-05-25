More than 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since January

More than 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since January
More than 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since January

More than 10,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Britain in small boats so far this year, updated government data showed on Saturday, underlining a key challenge facing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of a July 4 national election.

The number of people landing on England's southern beaches after making the dangerous Channel crossing fell by a third in 2023, but the latest numbers on a government website showed 10,170 arrived between January and May 25, up from 7,395 over the same period last year.

"We continue to work closely with our French partners to prevent crossings and save lives," an interior ministry spokesperson said in response to the surge in numbers.

Sunak, who announced the election date on Wednesday, said later this week that asylum seekers who come to Britain illegally would not be deported to Rwanda before the vote - casting doubt on one of his Conservative Party's flagship policies.

Labour has said if elected it would create a Border Security Command that would bring together staff from the police, the domestic intelligence agency, and prosecutors to work with international agencies to stop people smuggling.

Reuters

