RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza

World News
2024-05-27 | 03:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza

On Monday, "Reporters Without Borders" (RSF) submitted a new complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding "war crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians," according to a statement from the non-governmental organization.

The organization urged the ICC prosecutor to "investigate crimes committed against at least nine Palestinian journalists between December 15, 2023, and May 20, 2024."

The organization claimed that "the Israeli army has killed" more than one hundred journalists in the Gaza Strip.

It noted that this is the third complaint they have submitted to the ICC concerning the killing of journalists in Gaza, following the first complaint on October 31 and another on December 22.

The new complaint refers to "eight new cases of Palestinian journalists who were killed and one reporter who was injured," all of whom were "engaged in their journalistic duties."

The non-governmental organization asserted that it has "reasonable grounds to believe that some of these journalists were victims of deliberate killings, while others were subjected to intentional attacks against civilians by the Israeli army."

The organization's lawyer, Antoine Bernard, stated in a release that "those who kill journalists are attacking the public's right to information, which is even more critical in times of conflict."

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, based in New York, at least 107 journalists and media workers were killed during the war in the Gaza Strip.

The complaint by Reporters Without Borders specifically includes Al Jazeera journalists Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, who were killed in a strike on their car in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

AFP

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

eporters Without Borders

International Criminal Court

Journalists

Gaza

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Armenian police detain more than 130 protesters in Yerevan
Cyclone Remal snaps power links to millions in India and Bangladesh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15

Israeli Defense Minister: Government urged to tackle Gaza governance post-war inquiry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-13

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:06

EU set to discuss Rafah mission, Borrell criticizes Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
04:23

Spain to send Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks to Ukraine in $1.23 billion package

LBCI
World News
04:07

Armenian police detain more than 130 protesters in Yerevan

LBCI
World News
03:20

Cyclone Remal snaps power links to millions in India and Bangladesh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:10

Qatar: Israeli attack on Rafah complicates mediation efforts

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-03-12

Savoring success: Lebanese shawarma ranks third in TasteAtlas' top 'Best Sandwiches in the World'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-15

Amidst chaos: Foreign Ministry's stand against escalating Middle East turmoil

LBCI
World News
2024-04-27

Russia targets Ukrainian energy facilities in three regions, Energy Minister says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29

Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:49

Israeli army: Eight rockets fired from Rafah towards Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:24

Al-Qassam Brigades announce targeting Tel Aviv with 'major rocket barrage'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More