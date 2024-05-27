RSF files third complaint with ICC over killing of journalists in Gaza

On Monday, "Reporters Without Borders" (RSF) submitted a new complaint to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding "war crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians," according to a statement from the non-governmental organization.



The organization urged the ICC prosecutor to "investigate crimes committed against at least nine Palestinian journalists between December 15, 2023, and May 20, 2024."



The organization claimed that "the Israeli army has killed" more than one hundred journalists in the Gaza Strip.



It noted that this is the third complaint they have submitted to the ICC concerning the killing of journalists in Gaza, following the first complaint on October 31 and another on December 22.



The new complaint refers to "eight new cases of Palestinian journalists who were killed and one reporter who was injured," all of whom were "engaged in their journalistic duties."



The non-governmental organization asserted that it has "reasonable grounds to believe that some of these journalists were victims of deliberate killings, while others were subjected to intentional attacks against civilians by the Israeli army."



The organization's lawyer, Antoine Bernard, stated in a release that "those who kill journalists are attacking the public's right to information, which is even more critical in times of conflict."



According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, based in New York, at least 107 journalists and media workers were killed during the war in the Gaza Strip.



The complaint by Reporters Without Borders specifically includes Al Jazeera journalists Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, who were killed in a strike on their car in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.



AFP