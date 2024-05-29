Academic workers in California strike in support of pro-Palestinian protests

World News
2024-05-29 | 00:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Academic workers in California strike in support of pro-Palestinian protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Academic workers in California strike in support of pro-Palestinian protests

Discord from last month's mob attack on pro-Palestinian student activists encamped at the University of California, Los Angeles, flared again on Tuesday as academic workers staged a strike on campus protesting UCLA's response to the violence.

Unionized academic researchers, graduate teaching assistants, and post-doctoral scholars at UCLA walked off the job over what they regard as unfair labor practices in the university's handling of pro-Palestinian demonstrations in recent weeks, organizers said.

They were joined by fellow academic workers at two other University of California campuses - UC Davis near Sacramento, and UC Santa Cruz, where the protest strike began on May 20.

The strikers are demanding amnesty for grad students and other academic workers who were arrested or face discipline for their involvement in the protests, which union leaders say were peaceful except when counter-demonstrators and other instigators were allowed to provoke unrest.

The state Public Employee Relations Board ordered the University of California and the strikers to take part in mediated talks. A representative for the strikers said the parties met once over the weekend.

The strike was organized by the United Auto Workers Union Local 4811, which represents some 48,000 non-tenured academic employees total across 10 University of California campuses and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The UAW local includes about 6,400 academic workers at UCLA, 5,700 at Davis, and about 2,000 at Santa Cruz. A union representative said thousands were withholding their work as of Monday. Several hundred attended a march and midday rally on the UCLA campus on Tuesday.

The expanding work stoppage marks the first union-backed protest in solidarity with the recent wave of student-led demonstrations on dozens of US campuses against Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip.

Separately on Tuesday in Detroit, Wayne State University suspended in-person classes and directed staff to work remotely to avoid any disruptions that might be posed by a pro-Palestinian encampment there.

US Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat of Palestinian descent, joined those protests on Monday and Tuesday.

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

California

Academic

Workers

Strike

Pro-Palestinian

Protests

United States

University

LBCI Next
US expressed deep concern to Israel over Rafah airstrike
NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14

Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Geneva university

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13

Police move in to end Pro-Palestinian protest at Amsterdam University

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-09

Greta Thunberg joins pro-Palestinian protests ahead of second Eurovision semi-final

LBCI
World News
2024-05-08

Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:18

Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS

LBCI
World News
05:13

South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border

LBCI
World News
04:36

Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
04:04

China organizes forum with Arab leaders on Thursday to strengthen relations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28

UNRWA sounds alarm: One million refugees fleeing Rafah's desperate conditions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-26

From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-16

Hezbollah's role in focus: French initiative on South Lebanon stability met with government oversight

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-09

French military destroys four combat drones in Gulf of Aden

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

European Union extends sanctions on Syria until June 2025

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More