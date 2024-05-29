Venezuela withdraws invitation for EU to monitor presidential elections

2024-05-29 | 00:55
Venezuela withdraws invitation for EU to monitor presidential elections
Venezuela withdraws invitation for EU to monitor presidential elections

Venezuela announced on Tuesday that it has withdrawn an invitation extended to the European Union to monitor the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for July, accusing the bloc of "interfering" in its affairs through sanctions.

The head of the Electoral Council, Elvis Amoroso, told reporters that it would be "unethical" to allow an EU mission to monitor the elections "knowing their new colonial and interventionist practices against Venezuela."

He also called for the "complete lifting" of sanctions imposed on the country.

Earlier this month, the European Union imposed sanctions on 50 Venezuelan government officials.

In March, Caracas had invited the European Union to send an observer team for the elections scheduled for July 28, where President Nicolas Maduro is seeking a third term after his main rival was barred from running.

Venezuela has also invited the United Nations, the US-based Carter Center, the BRICS group, and the African Union.

AFP
 

