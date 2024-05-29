Clashes erupt during protest at Israeli Embassy in Mexico

Clashes erupted on Tuesday in front of the Israeli Embassy in Mexico City between police and protesters who were demonstrating against the Israeli attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, according to journalists from Agence France-Presse.



A number of protesters concealed their faces and threw stones at riot police, who prevented them from advancing towards the diplomatic compound in the Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood of the city.



Around 200 people joined the protest, which carried the slogan "Urgent Action for Rafah." Thirty of the protesters began breaking barriers that were blocking their access to the Israeli mission.



Police officers used tear gas and threw back the stones that the protesters had hurled.



The protest was held to denounce an Israeli strike in Rafah that set fire to tents housing Palestinian refugees, resulting in the deaths of 45 people and injuring 249 others, according to the Health Ministry of Hamas in Gaza.



AFP