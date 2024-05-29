China organizes forum with Arab leaders on Thursday to strengthen relations

World News
2024-05-29 | 04:04
High views
2min
China organizes forum with Arab leaders on Thursday to strengthen relations

On Wednesday, China will host a number of senior Arab leaders and diplomats on the eve of a forum that Beijing hopes will deepen relations with the region and reflect a "common voice" on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Among the figures expected to attend the forum are Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with several regional leaders and diplomats.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to deliver a speech at the opening of the forum on Thursday, according to Beijing, to build a "common consensus" between China and Arab countries.

The war between Israel and Hamas will top the agenda of the forum, noting that Xi has called for an "international peace conference" in hopes of finding a solution.

Ahmed Abou Douh, a researcher in the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House, told AFP that China sees a "strategic opportunity to improve its reputation and position in the Arab world" by highlighting its efforts to end the conflict in the absence of US action.

He added that "this in turn serves Beijing's focus on undermining the credibility and influence of the United States in the region."

He confirmed that "the longer the war drags on, the easier it becomes for China to achieve this goal."

AFP

