News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS
World News
2024-05-29 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS
Russia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday that prisoner of war exchanges between Russia and Ukraine had been suspended for several months, the state TASS news agency said on Wednesday.
TASS cited Tatyana Moskalova as blaming what she called Kyiv's "false demands." There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.
Moscow and Kyiv have carried out periodic prisoner swaps via intermediaries since Moscow began what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine more than two years ago.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Prisoner
Swap
War
Kyiv
Moscow
Next
Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza
South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
World News
2024-03-26
Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack
0
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
World News
2024-03-23
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
0
World News
2024-05-20
Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids
World News
2024-05-20
Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids
0
World News
2024-05-06
Brussels and Paris urge Beijing to 'use its influence' on Moscow to stop Ukraine war
World News
2024-05-06
Brussels and Paris urge Beijing to 'use its influence' on Moscow to stop Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:28
Berlin: Agreements on how Ukraine can use Western weapons are confidential
World News
08:28
Berlin: Agreements on how Ukraine can use Western weapons are confidential
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13
Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza
0
World News
05:13
South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border
World News
05:13
South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border
0
World News
04:36
Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine
World News
04:36
Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2024-04-29
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
Variety and Tech
2024-04-29
Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid flow to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22
Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid flow to Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
US military airdrops more aid to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06
US military airdrops more aid to Gaza
0
Sports News
2024-03-21
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
Sports News
2024-03-21
World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions
2
Lebanon News
12:24
Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning
Lebanon News
12:24
Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16
21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16
21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah
6
Lebanon News
07:20
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:20
Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27
Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27
Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36
NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36
NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More