Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS

World News
2024-05-29 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Prisoner swaps between Russia and Ukraine are on pause, Russian official tells TASS

Russia's human rights commissioner said on Wednesday that prisoner of war exchanges between Russia and Ukraine had been suspended for several months, the state TASS news agency said on Wednesday.

TASS cited Tatyana Moskalova as blaming what she called Kyiv's "false demands." There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv have carried out periodic prisoner swaps via intermediaries since Moscow began what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine more than two years ago.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Prisoner

Swap

War

Kyiv

Moscow

LBCI Next
Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza
South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids

LBCI
World News
2024-05-06

Brussels and Paris urge Beijing to 'use its influence' on Moscow to stop Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:28

Berlin: Agreements on how Ukraine can use Western weapons are confidential

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:13

Xi Jinping: China feels 'deeply distressed' by the 'very grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

LBCI
World News
05:13

South Korea accuses North of sending balloons with excrement across border

LBCI
World News
04:36

Sweden announces $1.3 billion military aid for Ukraine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-04-29

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-22

Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid flow to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-06

US military airdrops more aid to Gaza

LBCI
Sports News
2024-03-21

World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Frontline fears: Northern Israeli towns brace for Hezbollah incursions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Hezbollah's Nasrallah condemns Israeli actions in Rafah during speech for his mother's mourning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

EU and Lebanon's positions: Will Lebanon succeed in achieving its goals regarding the refugee issue?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

21 killed and dozens wounded in new Israeli strikes on tent area west of Rafah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Geagea condemns Hezbollah's military moves: A costly misstep for Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:27

Al-Qahera News: Egypt trying with Qatar, US to revive Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:36

NBC: US to suspend Gaza aid deliveries by sea after pier suffers weather damage

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More