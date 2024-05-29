Berlin: Agreements on how Ukraine can use Western weapons are confidential

World News
2024-05-29 | 08:28
High views
Berlin: Agreements on how Ukraine can use Western weapons are confidential
0min
Berlin: Agreements on how Ukraine can use Western weapons are confidential

A German government spokesperson said on Wednesday that the agreements regarding how Ukraine can use weapons supplied by Western countries are confidential.

This statement was in response to questions about whether Ukrainian forces could use these weapons to carry out strikes inside Russian territory.

The German government faced pressure on this issue during a regular press conference after the leaders of France and Germany stated that Kyiv should be allowed to strike Russian military sites within Russia that launch missiles at Ukraine, but not any other targets.

Reuters

