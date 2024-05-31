News
US-China meeting, Philippines president in spotlight at security summit
World News
2024-05-31 | 02:26
US-China meeting, Philippines president in spotlight at security summit
The Shangri-La Dialogue summit began on Friday with the US and China defense chiefs holding their first face-to-face meeting in two years and the Philippines' president set to give a speech expected to touch on sensitive South China Sea claims.
The fraught US-China relationship is expected to loom over Asia's top security meeting, as are the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the South China Sea tensions.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Singapore early on Friday.
He went into a meeting with China's defense minister, Dong Jun, in the afternoon that was to discuss contentious issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea, but also the importance of keeping communications open, Pentagon officials said.
Austin is scheduled to deliver a speech at the forum on Saturday; Dong will speak on Sunday.
"China believes that high level China-US strategic military communications helps stabilize military to military relations; China maintains an open attitude towards this," Chinese defense ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said on Thursday.
Friday night, however, the spotlight will be on Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, who is expected to discuss the legal and geopolitical position of the Philippines on the South China Sea and note the importance of the waterway to global trade.
China claims sovereignty over the shoals and almost all of the South China Sea, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam, despite a 2016 ruling by the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that found Beijing's sweeping claims have no legal basis.
Dong and Austin are likely to discuss those issues, as well as Taiwan.
Austin will reiterate the United States' longstanding "One China" policy but also bring up China's military activities near Taiwan, which recently inaugurated its new president, Lai Ching-te, the Pentagon officials said.
Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters in Taipei on Friday that increased tensions around the democratically governed island claimed by China as its own territory would diminish if Beijing's military drills ceased.
"If China stops its provocation and intimidation then peace and stability can be maintained," he said.
Reuters
World News
United States
China
Philippines
Security
Summit
Lloyd Austin
Ferdinand Marcos
0
World News
02:50
China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis
World News
02:50
China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis
0
World News
01:49
Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire
World News
01:49
Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire
0
World News
01:43
Police officer among three killed in Minneapolis shooting
World News
01:43
Police officer among three killed in Minneapolis shooting
0
World News
01:19
China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say
World News
01:19
China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say
0
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
Middle East News
2024-05-27
Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing
0
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
0
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
Press Highlights
2023-10-09
Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:37
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
Middle East News
11:37
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
2
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
Lebanon News
14:32
Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla
3
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
Lebanon News
10:15
Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states
4
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
Lebanon News
14:13
Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement
5
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
05:54
Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:53
Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
Lebanon News
04:37
MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not
8
Lebanon News
08:25
Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source
Lebanon News
08:25
Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source
