US-China meeting, Philippines president in spotlight at security summit

World News
2024-05-31 | 02:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US-China meeting, Philippines president in spotlight at security summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
US-China meeting, Philippines president in spotlight at security summit

The Shangri-La Dialogue summit began on Friday with the US and China defense chiefs holding their first face-to-face meeting in two years and the Philippines' president set to give a speech expected to touch on sensitive South China Sea claims.

The fraught US-China relationship is expected to loom over Asia's top security meeting, as are the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the South China Sea tensions.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Singapore early on Friday.

He went into a meeting with China's defense minister, Dong Jun, in the afternoon that was to discuss contentious issues such as Taiwan and the South China Sea, but also the importance of keeping communications open, Pentagon officials said.

Austin is scheduled to deliver a speech at the forum on Saturday; Dong will speak on Sunday.

"China believes that high level China-US strategic military communications helps stabilize military to military relations; China maintains an open attitude towards this," Chinese defense ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said on Thursday.

Friday night, however, the spotlight will be on Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, who is expected to discuss the legal and geopolitical position of the Philippines on the South China Sea and note the importance of the waterway to global trade.

China claims sovereignty over the shoals and almost all of the South China Sea, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam, despite a 2016 ruling by the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that found Beijing's sweeping claims have no legal basis.

Dong and Austin are likely to discuss those issues, as well as Taiwan.

Austin will reiterate the United States' longstanding "One China" policy but also bring up China's military activities near Taiwan, which recently inaugurated its new president, Lai Ching-te, the Pentagon officials said.

Taiwan's Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters in Taipei on Friday that increased tensions around the democratically governed island claimed by China as its own territory would diminish if Beijing's military drills ceased.

"If China stops its provocation and intimidation then peace and stability can be maintained," he said.

Reuters

World News

United States

China

Philippines

Security

Summit

Lloyd Austin

Ferdinand Marcos

LBCI Next
China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis
Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-12

Beijing asserts 'legality' of South China Sea activities post US-Philippines-Japan summit

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

Philippines president says trilateral summit with US, Japan to include South China Sea cooperation

LBCI
World News
2024-04-06

US, Philippines, Japan to address South China Sea row in summit

LBCI
World News
2024-05-26

China, South Korea agree to launch diplomatic and security dialogue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:50

China and Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis

LBCI
World News
01:49

Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire

LBCI
World News
01:43

Police officer among three killed in Minneapolis shooting

LBCI
World News
01:19

China will not join Swiss peace conference on Ukraine, Reuters sources say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-23

Turkey's Erdogan says Iraq sees need to eliminate Kurdish PKK militia

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-09

Hezbollah responds to threats: We are not neutral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:37

Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:32

Israeli strike injures several in southern Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

Israel has not yet responded to French Lebanon proposals, French ministry states

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:13

Senior adviser Hochstein sees path to Israel-Lebanon land border agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Ministerial meeting of China-Arab Cooperation Forum and signing of a Chinese financial grant agreement for Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mechanical inspection fees now accepted at money transfer companies in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

MP Hankach to LBCI: The main question is whether Hezbollah wants a president or not

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Le Drian leaves Beirut without making progress in the presidential file: AFP source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More