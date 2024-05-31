G7 calls on Russia and North Korea to 'cease illegal arms transfers'

2024-05-31 | 07:53
G7 calls on Russia and North Korea to &#39;cease illegal arms transfers&#39;
G7 calls on Russia and North Korea to 'cease illegal arms transfers'

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries expressed "deep concern" on Friday about the deepening cooperation between Russia and North Korea, particularly the transfer of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow for use in attacking Ukraine.

In a statement released by Italy, which currently holds the presidency of the G7, it was emphasized: "We call on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and Russia to cease illegal arms transfers," noting that the statement was also issued on behalf of the foreign ministers of South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and the European Union.

AFP

