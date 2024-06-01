US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support

World News
2024-06-01 | 05:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support

The United States and other nations could take steps against Chinese firms and financial institutions over Beijing's backing for the Russian war against Ukraine, a top US official said on Friday.

The Biden administration has stepped up warnings about China's backing for Moscow and issued an executive order in December that threatened punitive measures against financial institutions helping Russia skirt Western sanctions.

"I think where we are primarily focused are on Chinese companies that have been involved in a systematic way in supporting Russia," US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told reporters near the Virginia town of Washington when asked if the Chinese leadership and banks could be targeted.

"We've also looked closely at financial institutions."

The State Department's second-ranked official spoke at the start of a meeting with the vice foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea, Masataka Okano and Kim Hyong Kyun. The three allies have stepped up cooperation in the face of shared concerns about China, North Korea and Russian's war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week Campbell said there was an urgent need for European and NATO countries to send a collective message of concern to China.

"There will be steps that are taken, not just by the United States, but other countries, signaling our profound displeasure about what China is seeking to do in its relationship with Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine," he said on Friday.

Campbell met China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Thursday and raised US concerns about Beijing's support to Russia's defense industrial base undermining European security, the State Department said.

Campbell said his talks with his South Korea and Japanese counterparts would prepare the way for a trilateral leaders' summit later this year. He said the date wasn't yet set, but the meeting was of the "highest priority."



Reuters
 

World News

US

China

Firms

Banks

Russian

War

Support

LBCI Next
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar
Indonesia's president-elect: Indonesia willing to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-22

Western banks warn of risks in EU plan to grab Russian assets

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

Beijing says it 'issued a warning' to US military ship in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-05-01

The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2024-04-30

US urges UAE, others to stop support for Sudan's warring parties

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:43

Egyptian, US and Israeli officials to discuss reopening Rafah crossing

LBCI
World News
06:58

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar

LBCI
World News
04:05

Indonesia's president-elect: Indonesia willing to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza

LBCI
World News
03:51

Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-19

Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-02

Sayyed Fadlallah's bureau announces April 10th first day of Eid al-Fitr

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Israel's firm stand: No pause in Gaza fighting without hostage agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Israeli army: Israeli drone shot down by a missile over Lebanese territory

LBCI
Middle East News
00:39

US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More