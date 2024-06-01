US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support

The United States and other nations could take steps against Chinese firms and financial institutions over Beijing's backing for the Russian war against Ukraine, a top US official said on Friday.



The Biden administration has stepped up warnings about China's backing for Moscow and issued an executive order in December that threatened punitive measures against financial institutions helping Russia skirt Western sanctions.



"I think where we are primarily focused are on Chinese companies that have been involved in a systematic way in supporting Russia," US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell told reporters near the Virginia town of Washington when asked if the Chinese leadership and banks could be targeted.



"We've also looked closely at financial institutions."



The State Department's second-ranked official spoke at the start of a meeting with the vice foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea, Masataka Okano and Kim Hyong Kyun. The three allies have stepped up cooperation in the face of shared concerns about China, North Korea and Russian's war in Ukraine.



Earlier this week Campbell said there was an urgent need for European and NATO countries to send a collective message of concern to China.



"There will be steps that are taken, not just by the United States, but other countries, signaling our profound displeasure about what China is seeking to do in its relationship with Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine," he said on Friday.



Campbell met China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Thursday and raised US concerns about Beijing's support to Russia's defense industrial base undermining European security, the State Department said.



Campbell said his talks with his South Korea and Japanese counterparts would prepare the way for a trilateral leaders' summit later this year. He said the date wasn't yet set, but the meeting was of the "highest priority."







