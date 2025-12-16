Drones killed over 100 civilians in Sudan's Kordofan this month: UN

16-12-2025 | 09:33

Drones killed over 100 civilians in Sudan's Kordofan this month: UN

At least 104 people were killed, including 43 children, in multiple drone attacks in Sudan's Kordofan region since December 4, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday.

"I am alarmed by the further intensification in hostilities," said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, referring to clashes between the Sudanese Army, the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North in the Kordofan - a region comprised of three states in central and southern Sudan.

He did not give more specific details on who was responsible for the drone strikes, which he said struck hospitals, a kindergarten and a U.N. base.


Reuters
 

