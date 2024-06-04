News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Europeans' draft IAEA resolution presses Iran on particles, inspectors: Reuters
World News
2024-06-04 | 00:47
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Europeans' draft IAEA resolution presses Iran on particles, inspectors: Reuters
A draft resolution European powers submitted to the UN nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors on Monday for a vote this week presses Iran again to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites and also covers issues such as its barring of inspectors.
The text seen by Reuters follows a resolution passed 18 months ago ordering Tehran to urgently comply with a years-long International Atomic Energy Agency investigation into those traces. The new text calls on Iran to cooperate without delay, including by letting the IAEA take samples if the agency needs to.
It also goes further, addressing problems that have arisen more recently, such as Iran's barring of many of the IAEA's top uranium-enrichment experts on the inspection team. It calls on Iran to reverse that step and implement a March 2023 joint statement that the IAEA saw as a sweeping pledge of cooperation.
"(The Board) Calls on Iran to provide sufficient cooperation with the Agency and take the essential and urgent actions as decided by the Board in its November 2022 resolution, to resolve safeguards issues which remain outstanding despite numerous interactions with the Agency since 2019," the text said.
The 35-nation Board of Governors meets quarterly and is one of the IAEA's two top policy-making bodies. The other meets only once a year.
Since that 2022 resolution, the number of sites being investigated over the traces has been narrowed to two from three but Iran still has not explained how the traces got there. The IAEA refers to that as "outstanding safeguards issues".
Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3, are pushing for the resolution despite US concerns the move could lead Iran to respond by escalating its nuclear activities since Tehran has bristled at such resolutions in the past and taken such steps in response.
The E3 argue that Iran's continued lack of cooperation with the IAEA and its advancing nuclear programme make such a step necessary, diplomats say.
The E3 would not have submitted the text had they not been confident it would pass. Only Russia and China opposed the last resolution against Iran.
Iran is enriching uranium to up to 60 percent purity, close to the 90 percent of weapons-grade, and has amassed enough material enriched to that level if enriched further, for three nuclear bombs, according to an IAEA yardstick.
Western powers say there is no credible civilian justification for enriching to that level, and the IAEA says no other country has done so without producing nuclear weapons. Iran says its aims are entirely peaceful.
The text said if Iran failed to cooperate, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi might draw up a "comprehensive" report, which would raise pressure on Tehran further.
"Continued failure by Iran to provide the necessary, full, and unambiguous cooperation with the Agency to resolve all outstanding safeguards issues may necessitate the production, by the Director General, of a comprehensive and updated assessment on the possible presence or use of undeclared nuclear material," it said.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Iran
IAEA
Europe
Draft
Britain
France
Germany
E3
Next
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
Maersk struggles with significant port congestion in Asia, Mediterranean
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany
0
Middle East News
2024-04-12
Russia, Germany, Britain urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
Middle East News
2024-04-12
Russia, Germany, Britain urge restraint as Iranian threat puts Middle East on edge
0
Middle East News
2024-05-27
IAEA: Iran continues uranium enrichment
Middle East News
2024-05-27
IAEA: Iran continues uranium enrichment
0
Middle East News
2024-05-22
Grossi: Temporary halt in IAEA talks with Iran after Raisi's death
Middle East News
2024-05-22
Grossi: Temporary halt in IAEA talks with Iran after Raisi's death
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
0
World News
05:47
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
World News
05:47
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41
UN rights chief says standards of war brutally violated in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:41
UN rights chief says standards of war brutally violated in Gaza
0
World News
05:00
US Defense Secretary meets Cambodia's top official to push for stronger ties
World News
05:00
US Defense Secretary meets Cambodia's top official to push for stronger ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar says waiting for ‘clear position’ from Israel on ceasefire deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:43
Qatar says waiting for ‘clear position’ from Israel on ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-05
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General emphasizes support for Frangieh, asserts readiness to respond to Israeli actions if Gaza ceasefire excludes southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
Lebanon News
10:41
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
BDL's plan to address deposit crisis: What Lebanese depositors need to know
3
Middle East News
00:01
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
Middle East News
00:01
Hezbollah rockets set off fires in northern Israel
4
Lebanon News
14:59
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
Lebanon News
14:59
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
5
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
Lebanon News
09:14
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli army command headquarters
6
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
Middle East News
11:45
Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday
8
Lebanon News
03:43
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Lebanon News
03:43
Iran, Hezbollah leaders discuss Gaza, Lebanon amid regional turmoil
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More