US lawmakers request Justice Department to probe allegations of collusion between OPEC, oil companies

A group of Democratic US Representatives asked the Justice Department in a letter on Tuesday to probe "potential antitrust conspiracies" among US oil producers and the OPEC oil production group.



Last month, the Federal Trade Commission gave the go-ahead to Exxon Mobil's $60 billion purchase of Pioneer Natural Resources, but barred former Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield from Exxon's board on allegations he attempted to collude with OPEC to raise oil prices.



Reuters