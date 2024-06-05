Britain begins trading banknotes bearing image of King Charles

Banknotes featuring a portrait of King Charles entered circulation in Britain on Wednesday, nearly two years after he succeeded the late Queen Elizabeth as head of state.



Charles' image will appear on the new notes for five, 10, 20 50 pounds issued by the Bank of England. Existing notes featuring Elizabeth will continue to circulate.



"This approach is in line with guidance from the Royal Household, to minimise the environmental and financial impact of this change," the BoE said. "This means the public will begin to see the new King Charles III notes very gradually."



Reuters