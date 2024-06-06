Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called on Venezuela to allow the presence of international observers during the upcoming presidential elections, in which Nicolás Maduro is seeking a third term.



Lula's remarks came days after Venezuela withdrew its invitation to the European Union to observe the elections scheduled for July 28, accusing the bloc of "interventionist practices" due to the sanctions imposed on Caracas.



The Brazilian presidency stated that Lula emphasized, in a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart, "Brazil's support for the Barbados agreement and stressed the importance of having a large number of international observers."



AFP