Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections
World News
2024-06-06 | 03:35
Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called on Venezuela to allow the presence of international observers during the upcoming presidential elections, in which Nicolás Maduro is seeking a third term.
Lula's remarks came days after Venezuela withdrew its invitation to the European Union to observe the elections scheduled for July 28, accusing the bloc of "interventionist practices" due to the sanctions imposed on Caracas.
The Brazilian presidency stated that Lula emphasized, in a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart, "Brazil's support for the Barbados agreement and stressed the importance of having a large number of international observers."
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
Presidential Election
Brazil
International Observers
Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks
Russia: OPEC+ agreement achieves balance in energy markets
Related Articles
World News
2024-05-29
Venezuela withdraws invitation for EU to monitor presidential elections
World News
2024-05-29
Venezuela withdraws invitation for EU to monitor presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
14:58
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
14:58
On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04
Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview
World News
05:00
Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village
World News
05:00
Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village
0
World News
03:40
Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks
World News
03:40
Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks
0
World News
03:25
Russia: OPEC+ agreement achieves balance in energy markets
World News
03:25
Russia: OPEC+ agreement achieves balance in energy markets
0
World News
02:00
Polling stations open in Netherlands for European Parliament elections
World News
02:00
Polling stations open in Netherlands for European Parliament elections
Our visitors readings
World News
2024-05-15
Macron calls for a meeting to discuss unrest in New Caledonia
World News
2024-05-15
Macron calls for a meeting to discuss unrest in New Caledonia
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13
Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13
Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Gallant tells Sullivan: Israel intends to broaden Rafah sweep
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Gallant tells Sullivan: Israel intends to broaden Rafah sweep
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
2
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
3
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
4
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
5
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
6
Lebanon News
09:22
Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras
Lebanon News
09:22
Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras
7
Lebanon News
14:28
LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy
Lebanon News
14:28
LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy
8
Lebanon News
14:43
US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:43
US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon
