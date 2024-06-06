Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections

World News
2024-06-06 | 03:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called on Venezuela to allow the presence of international observers during the upcoming presidential elections, in which Nicolás Maduro is seeking a third term.

Lula's remarks came days after Venezuela withdrew its invitation to the European Union to observe the elections scheduled for July 28, accusing the bloc of "interventionist practices" due to the sanctions imposed on Caracas.

The Brazilian presidency stated that Lula emphasized, in a phone call with his Venezuelan counterpart, "Brazil's support for the Barbados agreement and stressed the importance of having a large number of international observers."

AFP

World News

Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

Presidential Election

Brazil

International Observers

LBCI Next
Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks
Russia: OPEC+ agreement achieves balance in energy markets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-29

Venezuela withdraws invitation for EU to monitor presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-04

Iran's presidential elections: Who are the candidates?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-03

Gebran Bassil views Iranian strike on Israel as 'strategic test', tackles presidential election dynamics: LBCI Vision 2030 interview

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:00

Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village

LBCI
World News
03:40

Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks

LBCI
World News
03:25

Russia: OPEC+ agreement achieves balance in energy markets

LBCI
World News
02:00

Polling stations open in Netherlands for European Parliament elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-15

Macron calls for a meeting to discuss unrest in New Caledonia

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13

Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-20

Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20

Gallant tells Sullivan: Israel intends to broaden Rafah sweep

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:40

State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More