Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks
World News
2024-06-06 | 03:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks
Germany will tighten its deportation rules so that the glorification of terrorist offences is grounds for deportation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday after a series of attacks prompted calls for a harder line on migration policy.
"Anyone who glorifies terrorism is against all our values and should be deported," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding the interior ministry was working to enable the deportation of criminals and dangerous migrants back to Afghanistan.
Reuters
World News
Scholz
Germany
Deportation
Rules
Attacks
