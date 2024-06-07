Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum

Sudanese activists reported on Friday that around 40 people were killed in "intense artillery shelling" by the Rapid Support Forces on Omdurman, a suburb of Khartoum.



The "Coordination of Karari Resistance Committees" stated on social media that the Rapid Support Forces shelled Omdurman on Thursday, resulting in "so far... 40 martyrs and over 50 injuries, ranging from minor to critical."



AFP