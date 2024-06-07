News
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
World News
2024-06-07 | 04:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ukraine on Friday, of using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), provided by the United States, to bomb civilian targets in the Belgorod region, holding it responsible for the deaths of women and children.
Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the accusations during a press conference held on the sidelines of an economic forum in St. Petersburg.
Zakharova stated that HIMARS missile fragments would serve as evidence of what happened.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the accusations, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine or the United States.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Moscow
Missiles
Civilians
HIMARS
War
United States
Maria Zakharova
