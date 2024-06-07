Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia

World News
2024-06-07 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Ukraine on Friday, of using the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), provided by the United States, to bomb civilian targets in the Belgorod region, holding it responsible for the deaths of women and children.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the accusations during a press conference held on the sidelines of an economic forum in St. Petersburg.

Zakharova stated that HIMARS missile fragments would serve as evidence of what happened.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the accusations, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine or the United States.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Ukraine

Moscow

Missiles

Civilians

HIMARS

War

United States

Maria Zakharova

LBCI Next
Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'
Sudanese activists: Around 40 killed in artillery shelling near Khartoum
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight

LBCI
World News
2024-03-22

Russia warns Japan of 'serious consequences' if Patriot missiles made there end up in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-03-15

G7 warns Iran not to give Russia ballistic missiles for Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:49

UN agency: Sudan could soon have 10 million internally displaced people

LBCI
World News
07:46

Biden meets Zelenskyy in Paris, pledges support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:55

NATO: Ukraine has the right to strike targets in Russia

LBCI
World News
06:00

Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 48 drones launched by Russia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:37

Borrell urges inquiry into Israeli strike on UNRWA school in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08

Israeli military downplays suspension of US arms shipment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

LBCI
World News
04:55

Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
14:06

The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions

LBCI
Sports News
11:56

Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:55

Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55

Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More