Zelenskiy welcomes French promises of Mirage 2000 warplanes to help fight Russia

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he hoped to see French-supplied warplanes in Ukrainian skies soon after President Emmanuel Macron said France planned to provide it Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets.



Zelenskiy has long expressed his frustration at how long Western allies are taking to make key decisions on military support for Ukraine in its war against Russian invasion forces.



"I'm sure that a day will come when Ukraine will see the same jets in our skies that we saw in Normandy skies yesterday," Zelenskiy told French lawmakers, referring to Thursday's commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.



"Your combat aviation, brilliant fighter jets under Ukrainian pilots' command will prove that Europe is stronger, stronger than evil which dared to threaten it," Zelenskiy said.



Macron also made a link with D-Day, promising Europe would not weaken in its support for Ukraine. He did not specify how many Dassault-made Mirages France would provide but said Paris would send the planes and train pilots by the end of the year.



US President Joe Biden said after meeting Zelenskiy in Paris on Friday that Washington would not walk away and has offered a new $225 million in weapons.





Reuters