The International Atomic Energy Agency should take charge of Pakistan's nuclear weapons, India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday, days after the nuclear-armed neighbors ended their worst military conflict in nearly three decades.



Deadly fighting broke out between the old enemies last week after India struck what it said were "terrorist camps" in Pakistan in retaliation for an attack in Indian Kashmir last month that killed 26 men, which it said was backed by Pakistan.



"Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation?" Singh said while addressing soldiers in Indian Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar. "I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of IAEA."



There was no immediate response from Pakistan to Singh's comment.



Reuters