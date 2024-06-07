News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin says Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons for victory in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-07 | 11:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Putin says Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons for victory in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday there was no need to use nuclear weapons to deliver victory for Moscow in Ukraine, the strongest signal yet from the Kremlin chief that there will not be a nuclear strike.
Putin, whose forces have been making advances in eastern Ukraine in recent months, said he did not see the conditions for the use of such weapons and requested that people stop discussing the nuclear topic.
However Putin, who leads the world's biggest nuclear power, said he did not rule out changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, which sets out the conditions under which such weapons could be used.
He also said that if necessary Russia could test a nuclear weapon, though he saw no need to do so at the present time.
Putin's response came to a question from Sergei Karaganov, an influential Russian analyst, who asked if Putin should hold a "nuclear pistol to the temple" of the West over Ukraine.
"The use is possible in an exceptional case - in the event of a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. I don't think that such a case has come. There is no such need," Putin said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum.
"But this doctrine is a living tool and we are carefully watching what is happening in the world around us and do not exclude making some changes to this doctrine. This is also related to the testing of nuclear weapons."
Reuters
World News
Putin
Russia
Nuclear
Weapons
Victory
Ukraine
Next
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
UNICEF reports reveal the death of 35 children in a village in Sudan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-31
Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia
World News
2024-05-31
Berlin permits Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets inside Russia
0
World News
2024-05-21
Russia says it has begun military exercises on preparing and using nuclear weapons
World News
2024-05-21
Russia says it has begun military exercises on preparing and using nuclear weapons
0
World News
2024-05-15
Putin praises progress of Russian forces 'on all fronts' in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-15
Putin praises progress of Russian forces 'on all fronts' in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-05-15
Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons
World News
2024-05-15
Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19
UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19
UN chief to call out Israel for violations against children
0
World News
09:17
Zelenskiy welcomes French promises of Mirage 2000 warplanes to help fight Russia
World News
09:17
Zelenskiy welcomes French promises of Mirage 2000 warplanes to help fight Russia
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-26
Turkish court convicts Syrian woman of involvement in Istanbul bombing
Middle East News
2024-04-26
Turkish court convicts Syrian woman of involvement in Istanbul bombing
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-23
Mikati Launches New E-Services for Consumer Protection Directorate in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
Lebanon News
2024-06-03
Smotrich: It is necessary to strike the Lebanese capital so it focuses on rehabilitating itself after our strikes
0
World News
07:49
UN agency: Sudan could soon have 10 million internally displaced people
World News
07:49
UN agency: Sudan could soon have 10 million internally displaced people
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes
2
Lebanon News
00:55
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
00:55
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
3
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon
4
Middle East News
08:11
Al-Masirah: US and British airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Yemen
Middle East News
08:11
Al-Masirah: US and British airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Yemen
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:36
US Central Command re-establishes temporary maritime dock in Gaza
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:02
Netanyahu to address US Congress on July 24
7
World News
04:55
Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'
World News
04:55
Zelenskyy to French lawmakers: Europe 'no longer enjoys peace'
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Failed negotiations: No progress in hostage talks as Gaza war drags on
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More