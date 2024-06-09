North Korea sends 330 trash balloons to the South

World News
2024-06-09 | 01:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea sends 330 trash balloons to the South
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
North Korea sends 330 trash balloons to the South

The South Korean military estimated the number of waste balloons sent by North Korea on Saturday to be around 330, following the launch of propaganda leaflets against the Pyongyang regime by activists from the southern part of the peninsula in a similar manner.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul announced in a statement on Sunday, "So far, about 80 (balloons) have fallen in our area, and nothing has been detected in the air at present."

They explained that analysis of the balloons showed they did not contain "dangerous materials."

The South Korean military had announced on Saturday that it was on alert in anticipation of the possible arrival of new balloons filled with waste from North Korea.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon commented in a Facebook post that "North Korea is committing a new vile provocation by launching waste balloons into our civilian areas."

On the other hand, North Korea announced that it would resume its loudspeaker propaganda campaigns toward the south on Sunday in response to the balloon launches.

The presidency stated in a declaration, "We will install loudspeakers towards North Korea today and begin broadcasting" propaganda materials, indicating that "the North bears full responsibility for escalating tensions between the two Koreas."

AFP

World News

North Korea

Trash

Balloons

South Korea

Seoul

LBCI Next
South Korea to blast loudspeaker broadcasts after trash balloons from North Korea
China, Pakistan agree to strengthen mining cooperation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:41

South Korea to blast loudspeaker broadcasts after trash balloons from North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-06-03

Seoul to suspend entire military agreement between the Koreas due to Pyongyang's sending of trash balloons

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

South Korea warns public of more balloons being sent from North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-06-01

South Korean defense minister: More evidence points to Russia-North Korea military cooperation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:41

South Korea to blast loudspeaker broadcasts after trash balloons from North Korea

LBCI
World News
00:36

China, Pakistan agree to strengthen mining cooperation

LBCI
World News
00:28

Philippines affirms security independence amid South China Sea tension

LBCI
World News
00:21

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Washington against Biden

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16

Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-01

Reduced to rubble: Israeli forces withdraw from Al-Shifa hospital, leaving behind destruction

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Security sources to Reuters: Drones seen flying from direction of Iran over Iraq’s Sulaymaniya

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-06

Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Lebanese Army Commander heads to US, seeking enhanced military assistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

US, French presidents emphasize Blue Line stability, call for ending Lebanon's presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Razi El Hage to LBCI: Our past dialogues have been unfruitful; 'Resistance Axis' impedes functioning of the state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45

Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:50

Israeli forces liberate hostages from Hamas amid gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40

Fifty Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Nuseirat, other areas in Gaza, health official tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More