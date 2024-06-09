News
British TV presenter Mosley found dead on Greek island of Symi
World News
2024-06-09 | 05:25
British TV presenter Mosley found dead on Greek island of Symi
British TV presenter and healthy living advocate Michael Mosley has been found dead on the Greek island of Symi, a deputy mayor of the island told Reuters on Sunday.
Mosley, 67, had been missing since Wednesday after he went for a walk alone along a coastal path in searing heat.
Police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou had earlier said that the body of a person believed to be Mosley had been found in the area of Agia Marina, but that identification was pending.
"The mayor of the island and a state TV ERT journalist were filming the area of Agia Marina, when they spotted the body," said deputy mayor Nikitas Grillis. "It is certainly him."
Another police official said the body had been found on rocky terrain, close to the sea, dismissing earlier reports that said he was found in a cave. Police were investigating the scene.
Mosley, who was on the island with his wife, was last seen alive at 1:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Wednesday.
He had disappeared after setting out along a rocky coastal path from Agios Nikolaos beach to the village of Pedi, triggering a search operation.
Reuters
World News
British
TV
Presenter
Michael Mosley
Greece
Island Of Symi
Middle East News
2024-05-31
Middle East News
09:04
Middle East News
2024-06-07
Lebanon News
2024-06-04
World News
06:58
World News
06:26
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27
World News
02:41
Middle East News
2024-04-18
World News
10:23
World News
2024-04-08
Lebanon News
13:30
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
03:27
Lebanon News
13:30
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:54
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:38
Lebanon News
05:16
Middle East News
10:48
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
