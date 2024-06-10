Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam in coming weeks

World News
2024-06-10 | 03:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam in coming weeks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam in coming weeks

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea and Vietnam in the coming weeks, the Vedomosti newspaper reported on Monday, citing a diplomatic source.

Russian ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora confirmed to Vedomosti that the president's visit to Pyongyang will happen and is being "actively prepared."

The newspaper said Putin could visit Vietnam as early as June and most likely immediately after his visit to North Korea.

The Kremlin has said Russia wants to build a partnership with North Korea "in all areas" but has yet to confirm the date of the visit.

Vedomosti said Putin and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's president, may discuss whether Russia will bring in migrant workers from North Korea.
 
Russia is suffering acute labor shortages because of the Ukraine war; many hundreds of thousands of men have either gone to fight or fled abroad to avoid being mobilized.

Vedomosti quoted Russia's trade representative in Vietnam as saying last month that the most pressing trade issue between the two countries was banking support for settling payments.

Reuters

World News

Vladimir Putin

North Korea

Vietnam

Aleksandr Matsegora

Kim Jong Un

Kremlin

LBCI Next
Chinese Prime Minister to visit New Zealand this week
French far-right leader Jordan Bardella will be party candidate for PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-24

Kremlin announces preparations for a visit by Putin to North Korea

LBCI
World News
2024-04-11

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declares: 'Now is the time to be more prepared for war'

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un congratulates Putin on re-election

LBCI
World News
06:25

Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:53

Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village

LBCI
World News
06:32

Germany's AfD says excludes top candidate from party's EU delegation

LBCI
World News
06:25

Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe

LBCI
World News
06:11

No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-06

MP Abdallah after meeting MP Frangieh: We are trying to foster conditions for internal settlement to ensure Lebanon's protection

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-05

Medics: Hezbollah drones wound seven in northern Israel village

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Israeli army rescues four hostages alive in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05

Gantz resigns from Israeli emergency government formed by Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
00:55

Washington calls on Security Council to vote on resolution supporting ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
00:14

US and KSA near final touches on draft security treaty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Houthis say they targeted British destroyer in Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More