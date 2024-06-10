Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe

World News
2024-06-10 | 06:25
High views
Kremlin says &#39;attentively observing&#39; far-right gains in France, Europe
Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe

The Kremlin said Monday it is "attentively observing" the gains of far-right parties in the EU elections that notably prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to call snap polls.

"While pro-Europeans so far retain their leadership positions, in time, based on what we see, the right-wing parties will be treading on their heels. We are attentively observing these processes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

AFP

World News

Kremlin

France

Elections

Vote

Europe

Far Right

European Union

