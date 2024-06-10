Kremlin says 'attentively observing' far-right gains in France, Europe

The Kremlin said Monday it is "attentively observing" the gains of far-right parties in the EU elections that notably prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to call snap polls.



"While pro-Europeans so far retain their leadership positions, in time, based on what we see, the right-wing parties will be treading on their heels. We are attentively observing these processes," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.



AFP