Malawi vice president's plane goes missing: Reports

2024-06-10 | 12:03
Malawi vice president's plane goes missing: Reports

An aircraft carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others has gone missing, BBC Africa reported on Monday
 
Reuters
 

Malawi

Aircraft

Saulos Chilima

Missing

