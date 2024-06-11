News
Russia says it carried out strikes in Homs and Deir ez-Zur in Syria
World News
2024-06-11
Russia says it carried out strikes in Homs and Deir ez-Zur in Syria
The Russian TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, that Russian air forces carried out six strikes on militants in the provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zur.
The agency quoted Major General Yuri Popov as saying, "In the past 24 hours, the Russian air forces carried out six strikes on specific bases of militants who had left the al-Tanf area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas."
There is a US military base in al-Tanf, located on the border with Jordan.
Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-05-16
Middle East News
2024-04-24
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-22
Middle East News
2024-04-22
World News
02:42
World News
01:14
World News
00:51
World News
00:02
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
Middle East News
2024-05-19
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
World News
2024-03-23
Lebanon News
09:47
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon News
09:44
Middle East News
01:05
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:48
Sports News
12:36
World News
10:45
Lebanon News
15:18
Lebanon News
06:31
