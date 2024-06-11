Russia says it carried out strikes in Homs and Deir ez-Zur in Syria

The Russian TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, that Russian air forces carried out six strikes on militants in the provinces of Homs and Deir ez-Zur.



The agency quoted Major General Yuri Popov as saying, "In the past 24 hours, the Russian air forces carried out six strikes on specific bases of militants who had left the al-Tanf area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas."



There is a US military base in al-Tanf, located on the border with Jordan.



Reuters