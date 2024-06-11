South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea soldiers briefly cross border

2024-06-11 | 01:14
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea soldiers briefly cross border
South Korea fires warning shots after North Korea soldiers briefly cross border

South Korea's military fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border this week, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday, as tensions have spiked with the trading of trash-filled balloons and loudspeaker messages.

"Some North Korean soldiers working within the DMZ on the central front briefly crossed the Military Demarcation Line. After our military issued warning broadcasts and warning shots, they retreated northward," the JCS said in a statement, adding the incident happened on June 9.

AFP

World News

South Korea

North Korea

Soldiers

Border

Shots

Seoul

