China says attack on US teachers 'isolated' incident, investigation ongoing

World News
2024-06-11 | 03:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China says attack on US teachers &#39;isolated&#39; incident, investigation ongoing
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China says attack on US teachers 'isolated' incident, investigation ongoing

China said Tuesday that an attack on American teachers in the northeastern city of Jilin had been an "isolated" incident, promising Beijing would protect the safety of foreigners in the country.

"The police preliminarily judged that the case was isolated. Further investigation is underway," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, adding the incident would not "affect the normal development of China-US people-to-people exchanges."
 
AFP

World News

China

US

Jilin

Beijing

Attack

LBCI Next
North Korean public security officials to visit Russia as ties grow
Four US educators stabbed in park in northeast China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:26

Suspect arrested in stabbing attack on Americans in China

LBCI
World News
2024-05-17

Putin to push growing Moscow-Beijing trade in China

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

Beijing says it 'issued a warning' to US military ship in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-04-17

Beijing claims 'no threat' after Australia shifts defense strategy focusing on China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:35

UN agency: Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Yemen rises to 49

LBCI
World News
07:26

Suspect arrested in stabbing attack on Americans in China

LBCI
World News
07:15

Guterres urges acceptance of Biden's proposal for ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
World News
06:28

Wreck of missing Malawi VP's plane found, no survivors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-02

Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact

LBCI
World News
2024-04-08

More than 10,400 homes flooded across Russia

LBCI
Sports News
12:36

Benjamin Hassan becomes first tennis player from Lebanon to compete in Paris Olympics

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25

White House: We do not see plans for Israeli invasion on Rafah in coming days

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More