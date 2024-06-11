The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor is urgently investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur city of al-Fashir which has become a new front between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



In a video statement released on Tuesday, prosecutor Karim Khan said the ICC has an active investigation into possible atrocity crimes being committed at present in Darfur.



"I am extremely concerned about allegations of widespread international crimes being committed in al-Fashir and its surrounding areas, as we speak," Khan said, adding that his office was investigating those allegations "with urgency."



His investigators had seen credible allegations of what looked like ethnically-motivated attacks against the civilian population, widespread use of rape and attacks against hospitals, he added.



Khan called for anyone with possible evidence, video or audio material to submit it to his office.





Reuters