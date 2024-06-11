ICC prosecutor warns of war crimes committed in Darfur's al-Fashir, Sudan

World News
2024-06-11 | 06:01
High views
ICC prosecutor warns of war crimes committed in Darfur&#39;s al-Fashir, Sudan
ICC prosecutor warns of war crimes committed in Darfur's al-Fashir, Sudan

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor is urgently investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Darfur city of al-Fashir which has become a new front between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a video statement released on Tuesday, prosecutor Karim Khan said the ICC has an active investigation into possible atrocity crimes being committed at present in Darfur.

"I am extremely concerned about allegations of widespread international crimes being committed in al-Fashir and its surrounding areas, as we speak," Khan said, adding that his office was investigating those allegations "with urgency."

His investigators had seen credible allegations of what looked like ethnically-motivated attacks against the civilian population, widespread use of rape and attacks against hospitals, he added.

Khan called for anyone with possible evidence, video or audio material to submit it to his office.


Reuters
 

World News

ICC

Prosecutor

War

Crimes

Darfur

Al-Fashir

Sudan

