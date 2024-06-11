Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Germany for conference

World News
2024-06-11 | 09:32
High views
Ukraine&#39;s Zelenskiy arrives in Germany for conference
Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Germany for conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had arrived in Germany for a conference on Ukraine's post-war recovery and would also hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Sholz.

Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said measures concerning Ukraine's energy sector, shattered by Russian air attacks, would be the priority at the conference, an annual event.

His talks with Sholz would focus on continued military support, including air defenses and joint manufacture of munitions, and the coordination of positions ahead of the "peace summit" to be hosted by Switzerland later in the week.


Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Zelenskiy

Germany

Conference

