PM Salam meets with Amnesty International chief and UNRWA officials to discuss justice and refugee support

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard at the government palace.



After the meeting, Callamard said: “We are very grateful for the opportunity to meet the Prime Minister. We are keen to see this government uphold the law according to the principles that brought it to power, and we are very eager to see Lebanon, in general, strongly defending international justice.”



Prime Minister Salam also received UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, in the presence of UNRWA Director of Affairs Dorothee Klaus and the head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, Ambassador Ramez Damshkiyeh.



The discussion focused on the agency’s financial situation and its impact on the refugee camps in Lebanon.