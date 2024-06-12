News
IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030
World News
2024-06-12 | 04:10
IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030
The world is likely to have a "major surplus" of oil by 2030 as production is ramped up while the clean energy transition tempers demand, the International Energy Agency said in an annual report published Wednesday.
Global demand is seen reaching 106 million barrels per day (bpd) toward the end of this decade while overall supply capacity could reach 114 million bpd -- resulting in a "staggering" surplus of eight million bpd that oil markets should prepare for, the IEA said.
AFP
World News
International Energy Agency
Oil
Production
Energy
Next
China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
Previous
