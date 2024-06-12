IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030

World News
2024-06-12 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
IEA sees &#39;major&#39; oil supply surplus emerging by 2030
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030

The world is likely to have a "major surplus" of oil by 2030 as production is ramped up while the clean energy transition tempers demand, the International Energy Agency said in an annual report published Wednesday.

Global demand is seen reaching 106 million barrels per day (bpd) toward the end of this decade while overall supply capacity could reach 114 million bpd -- resulting in a "staggering" surplus of eight million bpd that oil markets should prepare for, the IEA said.

AFP

World News

International Energy Agency

Oil

Production

Energy

LBCI Next
China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-05

Slowdown in non-oil activities in UAE in May due to production restrictions

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-12

Iraqi Oil Minister says any voluntary production cut is subject to OPEC consensus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-02

Oil Price Surge and Biden's Dilemma: Global Factors Impacting Energy Markets

LBCI
World News
01:56

Two Texas men jailed for conspiracy to sell Iranian oil to China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:12

China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans

LBCI
World News
03:51

Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas

LBCI
World News
03:29

UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity

LBCI
World News
03:03

Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 24 Russian drones

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-27

Escalation on the Lebanese front: Israeli settlement declares independence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27

Israel: Civilians in Rafah may have been killed in a fire that broke out after Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-16

Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More