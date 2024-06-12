News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelensky lands in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit: State media reports
World News
2024-06-12 | 11:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelensky lands in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit: State media reports
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, Saudi state media reported, his latest visit to the Gulf kingdom which has sought to stay neutral in Ukraine's war with Russia.
Zelensky landed in the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah for the unannounced trip and was greeted by Saudi officials including the national security adviser and ambassador to Kyiv, the official Saudi Press Agency said.
No details on his itinerary were immediately available.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Saudi Arabia
Gulf
Russia
Next
Russian Rights Commissioner urges rapid release of Russians held by Hamas
US' 'evaluating' Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire plan: White House
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:54
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports
World News
10:54
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports
0
World News
2024-06-10
Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village
World News
2024-06-10
Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village
0
World News
2024-06-08
Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia
World News
2024-06-08
Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia
0
World News
2024-06-08
Ukraine downs nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions
World News
2024-06-08
Ukraine downs nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:12
Dozens injured in Armenia anti-government protest: AFP reports
World News
13:12
Dozens injured in Armenia anti-government protest: AFP reports
0
World News
10:54
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports
World News
10:54
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports
0
Lebanon News
09:38
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
Lebanon News
09:38
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
0
World News
07:38
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers have completed withdrawal
World News
07:38
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers have completed withdrawal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:12
Dozens injured in Armenia anti-government protest: AFP reports
World News
13:12
Dozens injured in Armenia anti-government protest: AFP reports
0
World News
11:59
Zelensky lands in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit: State media reports
World News
11:59
Zelensky lands in Saudi Arabia on unannounced visit: State media reports
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Human Rights Watch condemns Israel's use of white phosphorus in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Human Rights Watch condemns Israel's use of white phosphorus in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
2
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
3
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
4
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
5
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
6
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
8
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More