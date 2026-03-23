USS Gerald Ford back at Crete naval base: AFP

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23-03-2026 | 06:33
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USS Gerald Ford back at Crete naval base: AFP
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USS Gerald Ford back at Crete naval base: AFP

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier that has been part of Middle East war operations, on Monday returned to a naval base in Crete, an AFP photographer said.

The vessel, which took on food, fuel, and ammunition at Souda Bay in February, reported a laundry fire on March 12, which injured two crew members.

AFP 

World News

USS Gerald R. Ford

Middle East

War

Crete

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