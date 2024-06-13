Record 120 mn people forcibly displaced worldwide, UN says

2024-06-13 | 00:07
Record 120 mn people forcibly displaced worldwide, UN says
Record 120 mn people forcibly displaced worldwide, UN says

A staggering total of 120 million people are living forcibly displaced by war, violence and persecution, the UN said Thursday, branding the ever-increasing number a "terrible indictment on the state of the world."

The United Nations' refugee agency said forced displacement across the globe had risen for a 12th consecutive year to a record high, with conflicts in places like Gaza, Sudan, and Myanmar forcing even more people to flee their homes.

World News

United Nations

Displaced

War

Violence

Persecution

Gaza

Sudan

Myanmar

