Islamic State-linked rebels in east DR Congo kill dozens

World News
2024-06-13 | 12:34
Islamic State-linked rebels in east DR Congo kill dozens
Islamic State-linked rebels in east DR Congo kill dozens

An attack blamed on Islamic State-linked rebels has left dozens dead in eastern DR Congo, local authorities said on Thursday.

Colonel Alain Kiwewa Mitela, a local official in Lubero territory, told AFP that 42 bodies had been found after the overnight attack. An administrative official had earlier given a death toll of more than 25 dead.

AFP

World News

Congo

ISIS

Rebels

Attack

